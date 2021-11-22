Tokyo logs 6 daily COVID-19 cases, fewest since May last year

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fewest since May 31 last year when five cases were confirmed, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

The figure fell below this year's record low of 7 on Nov. 15. More than 76 percent of Japan's population is now fully vaccinated.

Japan's low daily infection figures contrast with other countries such as South Korea which have similarly high vaccination rates but have still seen an uptick in infections.

The seven-day rolling average of positive cases has decreased to 17.1 per day, while the number of hospitalized patients with severe symptoms fell from the previous day's count of nine to eight.

Tokyo's cumulative total of virus infections now stands at 382,095.

The daily number of cases in the capital has remained below 50 since mid-October.