    15:12, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokyo logs 609 daily coronavirus cases amid worry about variants

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported on Tuesday 609 new daily coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

    The figure was lower than 708 cases confirmed on Monday but concerns remain over increasing reports of infections with highly contagious variants of the virus in the capital and other areas.

    Japan has been struggling with a resurgence of the virus, with just under three months to go until this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

    In Tokyo, the seven-day rolling average of infections per day rose to 842.3, up 12.8 percent from the previous seven-day period.

    The country's medical system is also struggling to cope with the increase in cases. On Monday, Japan had 1,084 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, hitting an all-time high for the second straight day.

    Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto, effective from April 25 through May 11.


    World News
