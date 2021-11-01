Tokyo logs 9 daily COVID cases, fewest since May last year

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed nine daily coronavirus cases Monday, the fewest since the end of May last year, as infections across Japan have steadily declined, Kyodo reports.

The figure released by the Tokyo metropolitan government was down from the 22 cases logged Sunday and fell below 10 for the first time since May 31, 2020, when it reported five new infections.

The latest seven-day average of new infections stood at 23.4 per day, down 20.9 percent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has also been trending downward, easing the strain on hospitals and health care workers.

Monday's daily figure brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 381,664, by far the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.