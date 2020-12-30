Tokyo logs 944 coronavirus cases, 2nd highest daily record

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 944 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the second highest daily tally on record, Kyodo reports.

It came after Tokyo logged a record 949 infections on Saturday, and sees the seven-day rolling average of new cases top 800 for the first time at 815.7.

With the latest figure, the capital has seen 58,840 confirmed cases in total.

There are 85 hospitalized patients who are seriously ill with the COVID-19 infection, up one from Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.