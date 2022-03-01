Tokyo matches record daily COVID deaths at 32

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported Tuesday 32 daily coronavirus deaths, matching a record high marked on Feb. 3 last year, Kyodo reports.

It also confirmed 11,813 daily coronavirus infections, bringing the cumulative total in the capital to above 1 million at 1,005,841. The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 11,312.7, down 19.2 percent from the previous week.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 68, the metropolitan government said.