Tokyo metro gov’t to ask Suga for fresh COVID emergency in capital

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government is set to ask Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this week to again declare a state of emergency in the capital amid resurging coronavirus infections, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

The metropolitan government, which just saw its second state of emergency lifted in late March, is considering calling for business closures in some industries in a bid to control the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, the sources said.