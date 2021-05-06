EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 06 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokyo metropolitan gov’t eyes extension of COVID-19 emergency

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering requesting the central government to extend the ongoing state of emergency in the capital aimed at stemming surging coronavirus infections, an official said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

    The metropolitan government is expected to make a final decision after hearing opinions from health experts at a meeting in the afternoon, according to the official.

    Currently, the state of emergency is effective through May 11. Tokyo and the three western prefecture of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo were placed under the emergency on April 25.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!