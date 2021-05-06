Tokyo metropolitan gov’t eyes extension of COVID-19 emergency

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering requesting the central government to extend the ongoing state of emergency in the capital aimed at stemming surging coronavirus infections, an official said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

The metropolitan government is expected to make a final decision after hearing opinions from health experts at a meeting in the afternoon, according to the official.

Currently, the state of emergency is effective through May 11. Tokyo and the three western prefecture of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo were placed under the emergency on April 25.