Tokyo Olympic Committee Drops 2020 Games Logo After Plagiarism Row

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games decided on Tuesday to drop the logo design that was allegedly copied from the emblem of a Belgian theatre, the public broadcaster NHK said.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting on Tuesday. It was held after Kenjiro Sano, the Japanese author of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics emblem, was notified in July that his design closely resembled the concept created by Belgian-based graphic designer Olivier Debie for Theatre de Liege two years ago.

The logo at the center of the possible plagiarism scandal is a simplistic geometric shape image in the form of a T for Tokyo, which also looks like Debie's L-design for Theatre de Liege. A design with two vertical parallel bars was picked for the Paralympic Games, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews. Фото: REUTERS Yuya Shino