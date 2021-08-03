EN
    17:12, 03 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh gymnast ends with no medal

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi finished the men’s horizontal bar routine finals at the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo without a medal, Kazinform reports referring to the official websites of the Games.

    Karimi completed his performance scoring 11.266 and dropped out of the top three prior to the end of the competition. Notably, at the Olympic Games qualifiers he scored 14.766 finishing the second in the men’s horizontal bar routine.

    Besides, earlier he ranked 14th in all-round event and 5th in the floor exercises finals.

    Recall that Kazakhstan has already secured 3 bronze medals in judo and weightlifting.

    The Olympic Games are set to come to end on August 8.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh boxer Zakir Safiullin failed to reach the boxing semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.


