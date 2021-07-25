Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov progresses in Men’s Epee event

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ruslan Kurbanov won his first bout in Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kurbanov eliminated Italian Marco Fichera 15-7.

In Men’s Epee Individual Talbe of 16 the Kazakhstan will take on Japanese Masaru Yamada.

Team Kazakhstan already added one bronze medal to its tally as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.