EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:18, 25 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov progresses in Men’s Epee event

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ruslan Kurbanov won his first bout in Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Kurbanov eliminated Italian Marco Fichera 15-7.

    In Men’s Epee Individual Talbe of 16 the Kazakhstan will take on Japanese Masaru Yamada.

    Team Kazakhstan already added one bronze medal to its tally as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!