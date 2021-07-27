Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Shvedova and Golubev to play in Mixed Doubles event

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev are set to represent Kazakhstan in the Mixed Doubles First Round event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kazakhstani tandem will take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan in the opening match on July 28.

Recall that Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan fighting for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo. She will play against Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the Women’s Singles quarterfinal the same day.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin all either lost or retired from their Tokyo Olympics singles matches.

Andrey Golubev together with Alexander Bublik crashed out of the Men’s Doubles First Round after being eliminated by French duo Jeremy Chardy and Gael Monfils.