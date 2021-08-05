Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani Potapenko 8th in women’s individual fencing ranking round

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Elena Potapenko of Kazakhstan was ranked 8th out of 36 athletes in the Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Potapenko landed the 8th spot with a score of 220 points in the Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round. The Kazakhstani finished with 20 wins, 15 loses, and two draws.

She is to compete in the Women’s Individual – Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat and Women’s Individual – Fencing Bonus Round tomorrow.

So far, Team Kazakhstan has won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.