Tokyo Olympics: Mikhail Litvin finishes seventh in Men's 400m Heat 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Litvin of Kazakhstan finished seventh in his Heat of Men's 400m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani recorded a time of 47.15, failing to advance to the semi-finals.

Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.