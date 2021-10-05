Tokyo reports 144 daily coronavirus cases as downtrend continues

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed 144 new daily coronavirus cases Tuesday, a day after the figure dipped below 100 for the first time since last November, reflecting a steady drop in the number of infections in the capital, Kyodo reports.

The decline in new infections from a record 5,773 cases on Aug. 13 prompted the government last Friday to lift a state of emergency covering the capital and 18 prefectures.

The seven-day rolling average in the capital stood at 181.9 per day, down 46.6 percent from the previous week, the metropolitan government said. The number of hospitalized patients with severe symptoms fell by three from Monday to 74.

On Monday, Tokyo confirmed 87 new daily infections -- the first double-digit figure since 87 cases were reported on Nov. 2 last year.

However, concerns remain over the strain on the medical system as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been decreasing at a slow pace.