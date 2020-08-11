EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 11 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Tokyo reports 188 new coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    TPKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed an additional 188 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

    The pace of daily increase in the capital compares with 197 the previous day and 331 on Sunday.

    On Monday, Japan's total coronavirus cases topped 50,000, increasing by 10,000 in just one week as Tokyo, Osaka and other large cities continued to see high levels of infections since the central government fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency in late May.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!