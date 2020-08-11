Tokyo reports 188 new coronavirus cases

TPKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed an additional 188 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

The pace of daily increase in the capital compares with 197 the previous day and 331 on Sunday.

On Monday, Japan's total coronavirus cases topped 50,000, increasing by 10,000 in just one week as Tokyo, Osaka and other large cities continued to see high levels of infections since the central government fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency in late May.