Tokyo reports 2,195 daily coronavirus cases as infections surge

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 2,195 daily coronavirus cases Monday amid a surge in infections in the capital, where the Olympics are being held, Kyodo reports.

The new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo had topped 3,000 for five consecutive days through Sunday.

The capital's seven-day rolling average of cases has risen to a record 3,214.4 per day, up 106.9 percent from the previous week. Those experiencing severe symptoms rose by 13 from the previous day to 114.

Three weeks have passed since the central government placed Tokyo under a fourth state of emergency from July 12. But the measure, which mostly relies on a cooperative public and not a hard lockdown as some countries have, has had little effect in slowing infections.

Although foot traffic in downtown areas has slightly decreased, the surge in infections comes amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.