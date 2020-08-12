EN
    16:25, 12 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Tokyo reports 222 more coronavirus cases

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported on Wednesday 222 new coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

    The pace of daily increase in the capital compares with 188 reported the previous day, 197 on Monday and 331 on Sunday.

    Large Japanese cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, have continued to see high levels of infections since the central government fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency in late May.


