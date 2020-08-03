Tokyo reports 258 new coronavirus cases, 2nd day of decrease

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a second day of decrease from record-breaking numbers through late last week, Kyodo reports.

The latest figure for Tokyo comes after the capital logged 292 cases the previous day, and a record daily increase of 472 on Saturday.

Japan has seen a resurgence of the virus since the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May. Tokyo confirmed a total of 6,466 cases in July, the highest level for any month.