    12:57, 03 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Tokyo reports 258 new coronavirus cases, 2nd day of decrease

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a second day of decrease from record-breaking numbers through late last week, Kyodo reports.

    The latest figure for Tokyo comes after the capital logged 292 cases the previous day, and a record daily increase of 472 on Saturday.

    Japan has seen a resurgence of the virus since the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May. Tokyo confirmed a total of 6,466 cases in July, the highest level for any month.


