Tokyo reports 263 new cases of coronavirus infection

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 263 new cases of the novel coronavirus, amid the continued resurgence of infections in August, Kyodo reports.

The single-day figure, down from Tuesday's 309, brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 14,285. The capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million, saw a record of 472 on Saturday.

The metropolitan government said the number of patients in serious condition due to the virus had increased to 22.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Average daily new infections over the last seven days stood at 344.4, according to the city government, which has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning «infections are spreading.»

It has requested that karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m. through the end of August.

The resurgence of infections has been observed in many other parts of Japan.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura told a press conference on Wednesday that the prefectural government will declare a state of emergency, calling on residents to refrain from making nonessential outings and trips beyond prefectural borders.

The state of emergency will be effective from Thursday through Aug. 24.

The central Japan prefecture centering on Nagoya, one of the three largest metropolitan areas of the country along with Tokyo and Osaka, confirmed 144 new cases Wednesday bringing its cumulative total to 2,528.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said she would declare a state of emergency in the capital if necessary.