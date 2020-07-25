Tokyo reports 295 new daily coronavirus cases

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported Saturday 295 new daily coronavirus cases in the capital, as Japan continues its fight against the pandemic amid a spike in infections in Tokyo and other urban areas, Kyodo reports.

The figure is the second-highest single-day total for Tokyo, which logged a record 366 daily cases on Thursday.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

It is the fifth straight day that the figure has exceeded 200.

Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July. On Wednesday, its cumulative coronavirus cases topped the 10,000 mark.

The latest report of infections brought the total number of infections in the capital to 10,975.

Other urban areas have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged residents to avoid nonessential outings during the four-day holiday, having raised the pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, indicating «infections are spreading.»