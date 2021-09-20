Tokyo reports 302 new coronavirus infections, lowest in 3 months

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported Monday 302 new coronavirus infections, its lowest figure in three months, as officials continue to request that people refrain from unnecessary outings despite the downward trend, Kyodo reports.

Across Japan, daily cases totaled around 2,200, according to local authorities, falling below 3,000 for the first time in two months.

In Tokyo, the seven-day rolling average stood at 771.1 per day, down 42.2 percent from the previous week. The number of those hospitalized decreased by 30 from Sunday to 2,406, with severe cases falling by two to 169.

Monday's figure is the lowest since the capital marked 236 cases on June 21.

«Although the downward trend is continuing, we would like to ask people to remember that we are still in a state of emergency,» a metropolitan government official said.

With the medical system still under strain from an influx of COVID-19 patients, Tokyo and many other areas of Japan are under a state of emergency through Sept. 30.