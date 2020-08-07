EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Tokyo reports 462 coronavirus cases, just short of daily record

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 462 new cases of coronavirus infection, just short of the daily record of 472 cases confirmed in the capital late last week, Kyodo reports.

    The single-day day figure pushed Tokyo's cumulative total above 15,000.

    With Japan's Bon holiday season beginning next week, there is concern that the movement of people will further spread the virus.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!