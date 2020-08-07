13:25, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6
Tokyo reports 462 coronavirus cases, just short of daily record
TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 462 new cases of coronavirus infection, just short of the daily record of 472 cases confirmed in the capital late last week, Kyodo reports.
The single-day day figure pushed Tokyo's cumulative total above 15,000.
With Japan's Bon holiday season beginning next week, there is concern that the movement of people will further spread the virus.