Tokyo reports over 1,000 daily COVID cases, 1st time since May 13

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,149 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, topping 1,000 for the first time since May 13, Kyodo reports.

The capital, under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, has been facing a resurgence of the virus ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics next week.

It reported four deaths the same day, with the nationwide death toll topping 15,000. Daily cases across the country topped 3,000 for the first time since June 2.

New cases in Tokyo topped the week-earlier figure for the 25th straight day, bringing its seven-day rolling average of infections per day to 823.3, up 30.3 percent from the previous week. The cumulative tally now stands at over 184,000.

Those in their 20s accounted for the largest share of infections at 326, followed by those in their 30s at 214, and 40s at 209. The number of serious cases fell by four compared to the previous week to 54.

A government advisory panel on the COVID-19 response said Wednesday that the virus is «very clearly» spreading in the capital and the surrounding metropolitan areas, raising concerns about the impact on the rest of the country.