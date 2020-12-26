Tokyo reports record 949 daily coronavirus cases

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported a record 949 daily coronavirus cases Saturday, amid growing concern over the strain on the medical system, Kyodo reports.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 888 logged Thursday and topped 800 for the third straight day, indicating that cases are continuing to rise as the year-end and New Year holidays commence across the country.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday called on people to spend the vacation season «quietly» and avoid large gatherings of family and friends.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has raised its alert regarding the strain on its medical system to the highest of four levels. It is the first time the most severe level has been reached since the outbreak of the virus.

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol have been asked to cut their opening hours by closing at 10 p.m. across the capital, which is the hardest hit among the country's 47 prefectures.