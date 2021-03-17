Tokyo’s COVID-19 state of emergency likely to end Sunday: sources

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government is likely to end the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday as planned, having deemed another extension unnecessary as infections have more or less stabilized and the strain on hospitals has eased, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

Suga is slated to meet with members of his Cabinet including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, in the evening, and consult health experts before making a final decision.

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures have been under the state of emergency since early January, with people urged to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants and bars told to close by 8 p.m.