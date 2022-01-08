Tokyo’s daily coronavirus cases rise to 1,224, grow 15-fold in 1 week

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases climbed to 1,224, growing 15-fold in one week, the metropolitan government said Saturday, while some other regions reported record daily numbers, in yet another sign that the country is entering a sixth wave of the pandemic with the Omicron variant continuing to spread, Kyodo reports.

The capital's daily count increased from the previous day's 922 cases and just 79 a week ago, reflecting its quickly evolving pandemic situation after the community spread of the Omicron strain was first confirmed in the metropolis about two weeks ago. Tokyo's daily numbers last exceeded 1,000 in September last year.