Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infection top 220, new record

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a single-day record of more than 220 on Thursday, officials said, Kyodo reports.

The record comes a day after the capital reported 75 new coronavirus infections the previous day, dropping to a double-digit level for the first time in seven days.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at the previous high of 206 on April 17.