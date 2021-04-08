Tokyo to seek stronger virus steps under quasi-state of emergency

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Thursday she will ask the central government for the authority to take stronger measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic under a quasi-state of emergency as worries increase about a resurgence in infections in the capital, Kyodo reports.

The measures are expected to include calling on people to refrain from traveling long distances during the Golden Week holidays from late April, and could also see closing times for restaurants and bars brought forward one hour from 9 p.m. in densely populated areas.

The move comes after Tokyo reported 555 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most in two months, and with less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.