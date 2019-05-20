Toleutai Rakhimbekov’s campaign team arranges gala concert for Shymkent residents

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - On May 19, the election campaign team of Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl Party, organized a gala concert for the residents of Shymkent, Kazinform cites the Party's official website.

During the event, Toleutai Rakhimbekov's agent Kanatbek Dossaliyev presented with the key lines of the election program of the candidate.



The gala concert organized at the weekend by the election campaign team created the atmosphere of high spirits and left warm memories.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.