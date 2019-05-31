EN
    13:35, 31 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Toleutay Rakhimbekov meets with potential voters in Aktau

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl Political Party Toleutay Rakhimbekov met with the potential voters in Aktau, Kazinform reports.



    During the meeting, Rakhimbekov gave an insight into the focal points of his election platform.

    Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The pre-election campaign started on May 11. The presidential election will be held on June 9.

