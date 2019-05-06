Toleutay Rakhimbekov registered as 2019 Presidential Election candidate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered Toleutay Rakhimbekov as the Presidential candidate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On April 26, 2019, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan received documents of Toleutay Satayevich Rakhimbekov on his nomination as the candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan by Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party," CEC member Akylbek Ikhdanov says.



According to him, Toleutay Rakhimbekov fully meets the constitutional requirements prescribed in the Law ‘On Elections in Kazakhstan'.



In his words, 122,309 signatures were gathered in support of Rakhimbekov's candidacy. 120,754 of them were recognized valid.



Head of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev handed over the presidential candidate's ID to Toleutay Rakhimbekov.



Born in 1964 in Karaganda region, Toleutay Rakhimbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1986) and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Rakhimbekov served as deputy akim (mayor) of Satpayev, President of KazAgroInnovation JSC, adviser to Vice Prime Minister, deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region, Vice Minister of Agriculture and more.

On April 15, 2019 he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of National Agricultural Scientific and Educational Center NJSC.

He served as a member of boards of many Kazakhstani companies, namely Agricultural Credit Corporation JSC, Kazagromarketing JSC and Kazenergyexpertise JSC.