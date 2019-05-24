EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 24 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Toleutay Rakhimbekov's election platform presented to E Kazakhstan farmers

    None
    None
    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Toleutay Rakhimbekov representing Auyl Party visited several large peasant farms of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Head of the region's agricultural holding Farid Abitayev informed Toleutay Rakhimbekov about the farm's activity. In turn, the candidate briefed about the key provisions of his pre-election platform.null

    Presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on June 2019. The pre-election agitation began on May 11. 7 candidates have been registered by the CEC.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!