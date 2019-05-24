Toleutay Rakhimbekov's election platform presented to E Kazakhstan farmers

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Toleutay Rakhimbekov representing Auyl Party visited several large peasant farms of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Head of the region's agricultural holding Farid Abitayev informed Toleutay Rakhimbekov about the farm's activity. In turn, the candidate briefed about the key provisions of his pre-election platform.



Presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on June 2019. The pre-election agitation began on May 11. 7 candidates have been registered by the CEC.