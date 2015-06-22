Toll road «Astana-Borovoe» allowed to collect KZT 1.1 bln in 2014

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana-Borovoe toll road allowed to collect KZT 1.1 bln, head of the committee for roads of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Mereke Pshembayev informs at the CCS media briefing.

"The policy regarding toll roads is different. Toll roads are for collecting money for their maintenance of the roads. It is not enough to build a road it is also highly important to use it right maintain it. As a result of the first toll road of the country - Astana-Borovoe road, we collected about 1 bln 100 mln tenge in 2014. We do not allocate money from the budget for the maintenance of the road, the does everything itself, more important, it finances itself," he said.

M. Pshembayev also noted that KZT 270 bln was allocated for implementing of the projects in the road sector in 2015.