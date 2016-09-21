Tom Loeffler denies rumors Golovkin rejected multi-million offer for Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler shut down the rumors K2 Promotions rejected a $10-million proposal from the Golden Boy Promotions and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez team, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Well, we are still in discussions [for Canelo]. On our side, I know Gennady wants the fight and we're going to try to reach an agreement that benefits both parties. We have not rejected anything. The reality is that the negotiations are not finished. We've never turned down the fight or refused any offer. Golovkin had a fight in London and Canelo had a fight in Dallas," Loeffler told ESPN Deportes.

"Obviously we hope to reach an agreement to make the fight. We have worked with Golden Boy before, with Golovkin and David Lemieux, so it shouldn't be a problem [to reach a deal]. For me, it's the best fight that could be made in boxing. It would be the best purse for Gennady and it would be the best purse for Canelo. They want the fight in September and we will be flexible with that. We can not force Canelo to take the fight," he added.

Loeffler also reminded that Golovkin will fight again in December as the WBA mandated him to face Daniel Jacobs and wished Canelo who had injured his hand the speediest recovery.

It should be noted that Canelo's promoter Oscar De La Hoya told the Los Angeles Times that he had offered Golovkin an eight-figure contract.

"If you say I'm going to offer you $2 million, well, guess what? I'm offering you a substantial amount. Eight figures. Take the offer, sign the contract and let's make the fight. Stop calling people clowns," De La Hoya said earlier this week.

"... if he's [Golovkin] not happy with what I'm offering, good luck to him fighting someone where he can make that money," the promoter added.