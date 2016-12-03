Tom Loeffler informed about progress on Golovkin-Jacobs fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with ESPN Tom Loeffler, told about the progress of negotiations with Daniel Jacobs team.

Earlier WBA gave promoters seven days to make a deal or otherwise fight would go to a purse bid, Sports.kz reports.

"Usually, they give you 10 days' notice. That's the standard, but depending on everyone's schedule it could be something like 12 days or 14 days. I think it's always been likely we'll get a deal done. Every discussion I've had with Al has been that Jacobs wants the fight and that it's a matter of finalizing the deal points, which is what we're working on now", said Loeffler, Kazinform cites ESPN.

The fight was originally penciled in for Dec. 10, but when Loeffler and Haymon were unable to make a timely deal they moved off the date and decided to aim for March.

According to regulations, Golovkin is entitled to 75 percent of the winning bid, with the remaining 25 percent going to Jacobs. Haymon asked to change the proportions for 60/40 but WBA rejected their appeal.