EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:57, 20 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Tom Loeffler: There's no boxer in the world able to beat Golovkin now

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told about his expectations from the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

    "Gennady will hardly have any problems in the Brook fight. He is going to win just like the previous 22 fights - by knockout. In my opinion, there are no other such boxers as Golovkin who cut the angles so well. Brook's style, his stance, it all matters. Gennady will analyze it and then he is going to do what he has to do. Abel Sanchez developed a good strategy for this fight. There is no boxer in the world who can beat Golovkin now," Tom Loeffler said in his interview to WBCBoxing.

    As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Brook fight will take place in London on September 10.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!