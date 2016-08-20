Tom Loeffler: There's no boxer in the world able to beat Golovkin now

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told about his expectations from the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

"Gennady will hardly have any problems in the Brook fight. He is going to win just like the previous 22 fights - by knockout. In my opinion, there are no other such boxers as Golovkin who cut the angles so well. Brook's style, his stance, it all matters. Gennady will analyze it and then he is going to do what he has to do. Abel Sanchez developed a good strategy for this fight. There is no boxer in the world who can beat Golovkin now," Tom Loeffler said in his interview to WBCBoxing.

As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Brook fight will take place in London on September 10.