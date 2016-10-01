Tomas Berdych ousts Kazakh Kukushkin in Shenzhen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan tasted bitter defeat in the second round of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin was edged out by top-seed Czech Tomas Berdych in two sets 6-7, 6-7 who took their head-to-head rivalry to 2:0.



Later on the 31-year-old Czech defeated his fellow country man Jiri Vesely in a three-set quarterfinal match.



In the semifinal match Berdych will face Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.