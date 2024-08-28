Tombs of ancient tribe Xianbei unearthed in E Kazakhstan

The tombs of the ancient tribe Xianbei were unearthed in Katon-Karagay district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Margulan Institute of Archeology, the archeological exploration was conducted in the Tautekeli gorge, located 11km from Arshaty village, Katon-Karagay district, East Kazakhstan region. The exploration led to 13 tombs belonging to the Xianbei tribe, dated back to the first half of the first millennium, being unearthed.

Photo: Margulan Institute of Archeology

The tombs with a hole in the middle were surrounded by stones. There were singles burials, less burial places of children, with shallow holes that are around a meter deep. Horses were also buried in two tombs alongside a human. There were also necklaces made of semiprecious stones and pottery discovered, reads the statement.

The excavation was headed by lead researcher of the Margulan Institute of Archeology – Azat Aitkali.

Photo: Margulan Institute of Archeology

Photo: Margulan Institute of Archeology

Photo: Margulan Institute of Archeology

The written records indicate the Xianbei people’s key role in formation and development of ethno-cultural processes in Central Asia after the collapse of the Xiongnu Empire. Their influence can be observed in different aspects of cultural and political development of the key communities of the region, including formation of new state entities, development of military traditions and social and economic structures.