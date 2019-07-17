EN
    20:48, 17 July 2019 | GMT +6

    ‘Tomiris’ trailer hits the web

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first trailer for the highly anticipated drama about the Saka queen ‘Tomiris’ has finally been released, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani director Akan Satayev shared the first trailer of his drama via his official Instagram account.

    «Friends, it is with great pleasure that I share with you the highly anticipated trailer. The drama will be released this autumn,» he wrote.

    The trailer is available both in Kazakh and Russian.

