Too early to claim Kazakh national linked to St. Petersburg subway blast: Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has commented on information that a national of Kazakhstan may be linked to Saint Petersburg subway blast.

"Some mass media made reports that a national of Kazakhstan could have been behind the terror attack in Saint Petersburg on April 3. Let me clear this up. On Monday evening the consul general of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg was informed by Irina Arysheva, a resident of Almaty city, that she lost contact with her son Maksim who currently studies at the Saint Petersburg Economic University. He lives in Saint Petersburg with his girlfriend, sister and her husband. According to his relatives, Maksim Aryshev called at 2:30 p.m. on April 3 from Sennaya Ploshchad station to let them know that he's on his way home after studies," Zhainakov wrote in a Facebook post.



Presently, the consul general of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg is at a hospital where victims of the terror attack are being identified. As of 5:30 a.m. Astana time, there were no citizens of Kazakhstan among the identified bodies.



"I think it is too early to claim that Maksim Aryshev may be linked to the Saint Petersburg subway blast. His whereabouts are still unknown. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of the victims," Zhainakov added.



As a reminder, 11 people were killed and at least 20 injured following the blast in a tunnel between two metro stations - Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad in Saint Petersburg on April 3. The explosion is being treated as a terror attack.