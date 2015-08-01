Top 10 quirky food facts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Do you know what makes up Worcestershire sauce? Do you know what's different about Tibetan tea? Did you know that a banana tree is not a tree? We have given you foods that are beneficial to your health; we now present 10 quirky facts about food that you did not know. From Hippo soup to coconut water, let the countdown begin.

Peanuts: We love peanuts as much as monkeys do. Add some salt and masala, and you have chakna or an accompaniment with alcohol. But did you know that peanuts were used to help make bombs?

When peanut oil is processed, you get glycerol that is made into nitroglycerin a constitute in dynamite. But times have changed and before you head to the kitchen to make your own explosives, you should know that peanut oil is rarely used in dynamite anymore.

Worcestershire sauce: A great ingredient for Chinese or Mandarin food, there's something fishy about this sauce. Did you know what's in this sauce? Here's a clue - vegetarians might not like this.

Worcestershire sauce is made of anchovies, a particular kind of fish that is available in England. The sauce is prepared by taking these fish, and soaking them in vinegar till all the bones dissolve. Bon Appetite!

Butter tea: This is for all the tea lovers here and we hope you will still love tea after reading this. For the adventurous, Tibetan tea is a must try. You need an empty road to dry Chinese tea that is boiled for half a day and churned with a bamboo with salt, soda and rancid butter. Tibetans even love to add flour and tsu to it, a mixture of hardened cheese, butter and sugar.

Bananarama: Indians are more open to experimenting with herbs, but did you know that we have been eating this herb for a very long time? The banana tree is actually a herb; if you have checked out the 'tree', it does not have a wooden trunk, the plant dies and like a phoenix is reborn. Banana is the fruit of this herb.

Apples, Onions, Potatoes: What do they have in common? Nothing you may say, but close your nose and then taste them, they will all taste alike. Crazy, right? Try it - block your nose and taste them one at a time. The textures are the same, hence you will not know what you have eaten till you breathe again.

Soupy waters: Clear chicken soup is the most popular soup known to mankind, but was it the first soup known to mankind? Well, no, the leathery mammal, the hippopotamus was the main ingredient used in the first soup.

Coconut water: Caution - follow this only in an emergency. Apparently, it is believed that coconut water can be used as a substitute for blood plasma. The sterile water contains appropriate levels of pH, as it surround the embryo and provides nutrition.

Purple carrots: What is the colour of carrots? Orange or purple? Against popular belief, carrots were traditionally purple. This is what happened - the Dutch took strains of purple, white and yellow carrots, and developed them into plump and sweet orange carrots.

Hairy scary: This is not very appetising, but your food can legally contain a certain amount of rodent hair, molds and parasites. Not the thing you want to know, but we just had to share.

Radioactive curries: Westerns may find it hard to handle, but if you love spicy food and have it within limits, it will help you lose weight. Additionally, spices also have other healthy properties; for example, haldi or turmeric is an antiseptic and a natural liver detoxifier. Source: The Times of India