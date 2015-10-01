EN
    20:07, 01 October 2015

    Top 100 start-ups of Eurasia to be represented in Astana as part of Innovation Congress

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Expo of top 100 start-ups of Eurasia and CA will be carried out as part of Innovation Congress in Astana.

    The Congress is organized by the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Agency for Technological Development and business accelerator "Happy Farm". "This year Kazakhstan holds first Global Innovation Congress in a new format. The event will join several hundred young innovators, startupers, entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and abroad. They will demonstrate their ideas to profile international investors, venture capital funds, accelerator and business angels," said Zhumatai Salimov - deputy chairman of the National Agency for Technological Development. Currently in Kazakhstan is being implemented the first stage of the state program "Information Kazakhstan - 2020" which aims at the development of information technologies and increase the share of ICT in GDP to 4%.

