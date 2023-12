NEW JERSEY. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation released their latest world middleweight rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Among Kazakhstani professional boxers featured in the top-15 IBF middleweight rankings are IBF world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Meiirim Nursultanov (10th), Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (11th), Anatoly Muratov (13th), and Kanat Islam (14th).