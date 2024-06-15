TOP 5 beautiful locations in Osh region for travel

The Osh regional state administration shared the TOP 5 beautiful locations for traveling around the region, Kabar reports.

1. Kozhokelen Valley, located 95 km southwest of the city of Osh, at the foot of the Alai Range. This quiet corner, standing among the high mountains;

2. Murdash village, absolute height - 1807 meters above sea level. The silence and fabulous views will take your breath away;

3. Kara-Koi jailoo in Nookat region is rich in beautiful views of forests and snow-white mountains;

4. Kolduk Lake in Alai region, which appeared from streams and glaciers, will enchant you with its beauty;

5. Tulpar-Kul Lake, located at an altitude of 3500 meters in the mountains of the Trans-Alai Range. It is a favorite place for tourists and climbers visiting the Alai Valley. On sunny days, the water surface of the lake reflects a panorama of one of the highest peaks of the Pamir-Alai - Lenin Peak.