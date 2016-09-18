Top 5 next opponents for Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxingnewsonline.net web portal named top five potential opponents for undefeated Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin.

Aside from the most popular options like Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, American Danny Jacobs and British Billy Joe Saunders, there were a couple of new names mentioned, including British James DeGale and Russian Sergey Kovalev.



Jacobs seems to be the most likely next opponent for Gennady Golovkin. Moreover, the WBA mandated the American to fight Golovkin in 120 days.



As for Saunders, he declared he wanted to have one fight before stepping into the ring with the Kazakh champion, Sports.kz reports.



To fight DeGale, Golovkin will have to step up a division to actually take on the Brit.



The much talked about Golovkin vs. Canelo fight was postponed until September 2017 after the latter vacated the WBC middleweight title in May 2016.



Recall that WBC, WBA (Super), IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin KOed British boxer Kell Brook in London earlier this month.