EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:24, 18 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Top 5 next opponents for Gennady Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxingnewsonline.net web portal named top five potential opponents for undefeated Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin.

    Aside from the most popular options like Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, American Danny Jacobs and British Billy Joe Saunders, there were a couple of new names mentioned, including British James DeGale and Russian Sergey Kovalev.

    Jacobs seems to be the most likely next opponent for Gennady Golovkin. Moreover, the WBA mandated the American to fight Golovkin in 120 days.

    As for Saunders, he declared he wanted to have one fight before stepping into the ring with the Kazakh champion, Sports.kz reports.

    To fight DeGale, Golovkin will have to step up a division to actually take on the Brit.

    The much talked about Golovkin vs. Canelo fight was postponed until September 2017 after the latter vacated the WBC middleweight title in May 2016.

    Recall that WBC, WBA (Super), IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin KOed British boxer Kell Brook in London earlier this month.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!