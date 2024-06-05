EN
    17:00, 05 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Top banks for savings in Kazakhstan: Survey results

    Collage credit: Kazinform

    In a recent survey focused on savings preferences among Kazakhstan citizens, Kaspi Bank emerged as the most popular bank for storing savings, followed by Halyk Bank in second place, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The study, conducted by Freedom Finance Global under the title “Savings practices among the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” also ranked Home Credit third.

    The rest of the list ranked below.

    4th place – Otbasy Bank

    5th place – Bank CenterCredit

    6th place - Difficult to answer

    7th place - ForteBank

    8th place - Eurasian Bank

    9th place – Jusan

    10th place – Bereke Bank

    Banks Kazakhstan Society
