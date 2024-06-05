Top banks for savings in Kazakhstan: Survey results

In a recent survey focused on savings preferences among Kazakhstan citizens, Kaspi Bank emerged as the most popular bank for storing savings, followed by Halyk Bank in second place, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The study, conducted by Freedom Finance Global under the title “Savings practices among the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” also ranked Home Credit third.

The rest of the list ranked below.

4th place – Otbasy Bank

5th place – Bank CenterCredit

6th place - Difficult to answer

7th place - ForteBank

8th place - Eurasian Bank

9th place – Jusan

10th place – Bereke Bank