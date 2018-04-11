Top diplomat urges foreign partners to take part in Astana's anniversary celebrations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov called on representatives of diplomatic missions and foreign business circles to take an active part in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Many international events are marked this year. We urge you to take an active part in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of our beautiful capital Astana," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at an international business forum dedicated to the investment climate in Kazakhstan.

He also announced the holding of a forum of international investors scheduled for early June, an official presentation and inauguration of the Astana International Financial Center in July, Islamic investment forum and other events.

It should be noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakshtan. The decision to move the capital from Almaty to Akmola was made on July 6, 1994. The official move took place on December 10, 1997. Akmola was subsequently renamed into Astana in accordance with a presidential decree of May 6, 1998.