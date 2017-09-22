Top diplomats of S. Korea, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation against N.K. nuke issue

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Top diplomats of South Korea and Kazakhstan have discussed cooperation in their response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, Yonhap reports with reference to the South Korean foreign ministry.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly underway in New York on Thursday, according to the ministry.

Kang assessed that Kazakhstan had helped the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) adopt its latest sanctions resolution last week to punish the North for carrying out its sixth nuclear test earlier this month. She also asked the country to faithfully enforce those sanctions in a way that would pressure the North to come out for denuclearization talks.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov strongly condemned the North's nuclear test and shared the view that strengthening sanctions and pressure on the North would be crucial in resolving the stalemate, the ministry said.

He also agreed on a rigorous enforcement of the latest UNSC resolution adopted against the North, according to the ministry.