Top five summer travel destinations for Kazakhstan’s citizens

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Summer is here as well as the best time to travel. As countries reopen their borders, Kazinform prepared a digest where Kazakhstan's citizens can travel this summer.

Montenegro

Montenegro is a relatively new destination for Kazakhstan’s citizens but has already enjoyed great demand. Nationals of Kazakhstan may enter, pass through the territory, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days, with a valid passport, without a visa, from April 1, 2022, until October 31, 2022. The entry does not require proof of vaccination or PCR test. Isn’t it a good reason to discover the country?

The country is also an attractive destination because there are direct flights between Kazakhstan and Montenegro. In just around 6 hours, there is a chance to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea.

Even though Montenegro is a relatively small country, and many tourists come here just to enjoy the warm sea and sun, there are also many sights and historical monuments. The small size of the country is rather an advantage because one can visit the most interesting sights and enjoy the rest on the beach in one trip.

Many start their travel from Budva, Montenegro's most popular seaside resort town. With a 2,500-year-old town and miles of beaches, it is a great summer resort. The Bay of Kotor also known as the Boka, is a winding bay of the Adriatic Sea in southwestern Montenegro and is also a popular area.

Petrovac is an equally great and popular summer resort on the Budva Riviera. Compared to Budva, it offers a more laid-back atmosphere.

Lake Skadar, the largest lake in Southern Europe, which lies on the border of Albania and Montenegro, is a hidden gem of Montenegro. While usually, it is off the track for many tourists, reaching this lake is a rewarding experience. A short drive from Montenegro’s capital Podgorica, or Budva, it is an easily doable day trip from anywhere on the coast.

Turkey

Turkey can be deemed the most popular travel destination all year round for Kazakhstan's citizens. The visa-free regime (Kazakh citizens can stay visa-free for 30 days) is not the only factor that makes people choose Turkey, but also the closeness of cultures and relatively budget-friendly option.

Turkey has also removed all COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing, and quarantine requirements.

While many people in Kazakhstan prefer the all-inclusive vacation, which is very convenient for families with kids or just those who do not want to worry about anything, there is so much more to discover in Turkey. Adventures lie beyond the usual routes. Try to fly on balloons in Cappadocia, swim in the Aegean Sea in Bodrum, enjoy river rafting in Köprüçay near Antalya, and the wild and dangerous rafting in Çoruh near Erzurum, or immerse in the medieval-like city in Mardin. Options for travel are countless.

Turkey will be a paradise for foodies. A vacation will not be enough to try different kinds of kebabs or the large selection of sweets - lukum, baklava, kadayif, kunefe or sutlac.

Italy

From June 1, everyone can enter Italy without the need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery, or PCR test result. But until September 30, 2022, the use of FFP2 masks remains mandatory aboard the following means of transport -ships and ferries used for interregional transport services, high speed, intercity, and interregional trains, local and regional public transport.

Entry to Italy requires a Schengen visa for Kazakhstan’s citizens. The rise in demand for travel to Italy was caused by the recent launch of the Almaty-Milan direct flight, where a one-way ticket starts from 340 euros.

Italy needs no description. It is a Mediterranean country located in southern Europe bordered by the Adriatic Sea on the east coast, the Tyrrhenian Sea on the west or Mediterranean coast, and the Ionian Sea to the south

The picturesque nature, a favorable climate, and delicious food make a vacation in Italy in the summer incredibly popular. Italian beaches are excellent, but vacation should be combined with exciting tours to cities with their architectural and historical monuments, art, and local culinary masterpieces.

Thanks to the subtropical Mediterranean climate in Italy, the summer on the coast is hot and dry. Beach season opens in late May, and until the last days of September, with temperatures during the day reaching 36°C.

When thinking of a travel itinerary, Rome is a must-visit on the list. The Colosseum, the Pantheon, and other majestic buildings are impressively beautiful at any time of year. choosing where to have a vacation by the sea depends on the month, weather, and price. The most popular resorts are on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, Tuscany, and Liguria. For many, the Amalfi coast is a dream place.

Prices for a summer vacation in Italy in the summer, however, are quite high.

In winter it might be cold to swim in Italy, but the beauty of local nature and architecture does not depend on the season. Many travelers still travel the coast for fascinating excursions, and contemplation, and contemplating the local scenery can be endless.

Greece

Greece is not quite a budget-friendly destination, but the Aegean coast, food, and friendly people are worth the visit. This year it became easier for Kazakhstan’s citizens to visit Greece after a local airline opened a direct flight between Almaty and Heraklion. No vaccination certificate or PCR test is required. Schengen visa, however, is required.

Heraklion is the capital of the Greek island of Crete, the largest Greek island and one of the largest islands of the Mediterranean Sea. It has mountain landscapes, sandy beaches, and cozy villages. In Crete, one is guaranteed a great beach holiday at sea, ancient sights, medieval monuments, developed infrastructure, and modern entertainment centers. But in July and August, it might be very hot.

Apart from beach holidays, there are many other options. In Heraklion, for example, diving is a popular activity, particularly in resorts on the northern side of the island, like Hersonissos, Malia, Agia Pelagia, and Gouves. The seabed of Heraklion has interesting flora and fauna and many ancient wrecks. The strong winds that blow frequently in summer provide great chances for windsurfing.

When thinking of Greek culture, there is so much more than temples and marble pillars. Greece’s multiple archaeological sites live with the myths and legends of antiquity, so it is a great opportunity to visit art galleries and museums.

Georgia

Hospitality is how one can describe Georgia. Whether you want tasty food and wine, crystal clear water, or magnificent mountain views – all of this can be found in Georgia all year round, but summer is especially thrilling in Georgia.

Direct flights are available from Kazakhstan’s big cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty bringing to Georgia in just 4 hours. Starting from June 15, Georgia removed the requirement to present proof of vaccination or PCR test result.

There are so many reasons to visit Georgia. Spanning between Europe and Asia, Georgian cuisine offers a fusion of flavors and tastes and of course, Georgian wine. If you a wine lover, visiting wine tasting or going to a wine factory would be a perfect type of excursion. The history of winemaking in Georgia goes back several thousand years. To date, there are more than 500 varieties of grapes grown by Georgian winemakers. The uniqueness of many Georgian wines depends on where they are made because each region of Georgia grows its own varieties of grapes, so the wines have their own unique flavor.

The country’s capital Tbilisi is a place where one feels the spirit of the past smoothly mixed with progress and modern culture. There, you can find the ancient Sioni Cathedral, the medieval churches of Metekhi and Anchikhati, Narikala Fortress which opens up an incredible city view, and the old sulfur baths famous for their healing power.

For breathtaking mountain views, it is recommended to visit Kazbegi National Park, which is located on the northern slopes of the Caucasus range. The park’s protected area covers a total of over 8,700 hectares. At 5,047 meters above sea level, Kazbegi Mountain, or Mkinvartsveri, is the third highest mountain in Georgia and is surrounded by myths and religious traditions.

People in Kazakhstan also choose Georgia for treatment. One of the most popular regions is Borjomi located in south-eastern Georgia, at an altitude of 800-850 meters above sea level. It is a resort surrounded by mountain ranges and forests. Borjomi is known as a balneotherapy resort. The local mineral water is used to prevent and treat various diseases.





Written by Assel Satubaldina