Top Gear editor says Shymkent episode will be one of the most spectacular

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top Gear crew visited Shymkent to shoot a new episode of the BBC's motoring show, Kazinform has learnt from otyrar.kz.

Series editor Alex Renton noted in a letter to mayor of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrakhimov that shooting was successful. Renton added that the episode shot in South Kazakhstan region will be one of the most spectacular in the series and thanked mayor Abdrakhimov for support.



Top Gear's ‘Shymkent episode' is set to air on BBC in March.



Top Gear is one of the most popular TV series on British television since 1977. Each episode is 60-65 minutes long. Top Gear has an audience of over 350 million viewers worldwide. It won the International Emmy Awards in the non-scripted entertainment category in 2005.



"Top Gear gave us an incredible opportunity to attract attention of the international audience to Shymkent and Kazakhstan in general. We are thankful to Top Gear's team for choosing Shymkent as shooting location," the press service of Shykent said in a statement